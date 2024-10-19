Commercial Development Projects, partnering with the Fitzwilliam Trust Corporation, have put forward the plans for the houses on land off Highfield Road, in between Malton and Old Malton, which has been called Highfield Meadows.

However, Malton Town Council has raised concerns over the impact of building more homes in both Malton and Norton due to the impact on the local infrastructure.

Consultation on homes on this site took place in 2016 and the new plans have been amended with less homes and more public open space included as part of the masterplan.

The plans will include over 50 per cent affordable homes for local people, including shared ownership and affordable renting opportunities, as well as opportunities for first time buyers.

Car access to the site will be from Rainbow Lane, via Highfield Road.

Included in the masterplan is a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom properties and 34 acres of public open space, totalling around 70 per cent of the whole site.

There will also be 1km of new hedgerows planted and nearly 2km of new footpaths.

However, Malton Town Council has responded to the application by saying: "The Ryedale Sites Allocation Local Plan allocates sufficient new homes to meet the identified requirement after houses already constructed, those to be demolished and with planning permission have been taken into account. There has been a lot of local concern regarding the housing requirement and the impact of building new homes in Malton and Norton, in particular, the potential impact on the road network and the river crossings. Also the capacity for local services (health and education

in particular), the drainage and sewerage network and schools to cope with additional levels of growth."

Given these constraints on new residential development, together with the Local Plan’s allocation of sufficient new homes to meet the housing requirement, the Neighbourhood Plan does not allocate any additional land for residential development. The principle of this development is therefore not accepted.

"Additionally, the benefits of development of this site would not significantly outweigh the loss or damage to the character of the settlement

Concerns have also been raised over the impact on air quality with the town council to obtain costs to appoint an air quality expert and environmental lawyer to advise the authority.

A spokesperson for Commercial Development Projects said: “These plans will provide much-needed quality new homes in Malton and the affordable properties will allow local residents to get on the housing ladder, and also rent affordably.

“This site will provide a permanent buffer between Malton and Old Malton.”