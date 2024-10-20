City of York Council’s Planning Committee B approved the plans to convert 34 Fulford Place, off Hospital Fields Road, into a three-bed HMO.

Farrer Designs' application stated the property was close to transport links and shops and councillors heard there were no grounds to refuse the plans.

But Kenneth Fox, one of nine objectors to the plans, told councillors the plans amounted to turning a perfectly good family home into three rabbit hutches.

Plans approved on Thursday, October 17 sought permission to change the use of the apartment from a two-bed residential home into a HMO.

The developers proposed dividing up the apartment’s dining room to create a third bedroom.

A report on the plans stated the apartment would be served by one parking space.

Council planning officers recommended the plans for approval ahead of Thursday’s decision.

Councillors heard the conversion would not increase the amount of HMOs in the area relative to other properties beyond acceptable limits.

But the nine objectors to the conversion claimed it would further alter an area which is mainly home to families.

They also raised concerns about increased noise, waste and congestion from the greater number of occupants and claimed it could negatively affect their property values.

Fulford Place resident Mr Fox told councillors he and others believed it would become a student home, with the area increasingly overwhelmed by them.

He added the works had been completed weeks before Thursday’s hearing, claiming residents were disturbed by the noise and mess left behind.

The resident said: “We’re short of family accommodation in York, why do we need to destroy a perfectly good family apartment?

“This has now been turned into three rabbit hutches.

“I moved here to have peace and quiet in my retirement, if this is approved there’s nothing to stop other applications for HMOs.”

Councillors heard there was nothing stopping the apartment’s owner from doing the works before the application had been decided.

Committee chair Cllr Ben Burton said there was nothing they could do other than approve the plans.

Cllr Burton said: “I fully understand the concerns of residents but what we’re been asked to look at is potentially one additional household moving in.”