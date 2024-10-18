North Yorkshire Police said a flat-bed lorry and white cab entered the Thirsk Rural Business Centre and suspects cut open a fence panel, and stole the machines from a compound, including Can-Am Outlanders, Yamaha Kodiaks and a Honda TRX.

A force spokesperson said: “The incident happened between 10.10pm on Thursday, October 10 and 2.40am on Friday, October 11.

“The quad bikes were loaded onto the lorry, which left the site at 2.36am.

“Extensive forensic enquiries are ongoing.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

“We also want to hear from anyone who has any information about where the stolen quad bikes are.

“If you can assist the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police, by dialling 101 and quoting reference 12240185338.

“You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”