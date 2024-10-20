MICKLEGATE, the ‘great street’ of York, is a fascinating place: sweeping in an elegant curve from Micklegate Bar’s Royal entrance down to the Ouse Bridge.

But how much do you know about those historic buildings that line the street?

An intriguing new project has just been launched by Clements Hall Local History Group.

Over the past six years, our group has been busy researching the history of their area, leading to five popular books, on Bishy Road, South Bank, Nunnery Lane, Clementhorpe and Bishophill. Now, we are focusing on Micklegate.

There’s a lot to find out. Group members are investigating the origins of every building, who lived there and who was trading there from early times to the modern day.

Aitken's at Cromwell House, no. 29, now the FortyFive Vinyl Café (Photo from York Press)

They’ll also be highlighting a number of themes.

Of course in modern times the Micklegate Run was a famous drinking route into the centre of York. But over the last four centuries there have been many public houses and hotels.

The group held its first meeting at the Falcon Inn, originally a stagecoach inn, but also the scene of the scandalous Vavasour affair in the early 18th century.

Diarist Anne Lister - cast as Gentleman Jack in the popular TV series where Anne was played by actor Suranne Jones - visited this inn in the 19th century.

It’s a fascinating exercise for our researchers, some of them remember nights out at Rumours and at Ziggy’s.

There are several grand houses on the street: Garforth House, Micklegate House and Bathurst House. These have seen many changes of use over the centuries, but still reflect historic architectural traditions.

People will remember many well known businesses, such as Whitby Oliver, Shouksmiths and Spelmans, some still reflected in ghost signs.

There are memories of Buckles Bakers on the corner of Priory Street, at one time the Priory Bakery Café. Cutlers and opticians H. Aitken were at no. 29 for many years (now the FortyFive Vinyl Cafe), offering to repair trusses, supply motor goggles and opera glasses.

The group will be covering the horse tramways which used to pull up the hill to the Mount.

Horse-drawn tram travelling up Micklegate, just past the junction with George Hudson Street, c 1907.

In earlier times there were sedan chairmen, offering snug lifts to the Georgian gentry.

Micklegate has connections with many famous people over the past 500 years, such as Charles Dickens, architect John Carr, Joseph Hansom, George Hudson, Daniel Defoe, James Backhouse and diarist John Evelyn.

We’ve already started using York’s Historic Environment Record (HER), the census, trade directories, old newspapers and the City Archives to find out more, and to uncover many interesting stories. But we’re keen for York people to tell us their memories of the street. Even better if they have any old photos.

Can you help?

Contact Clements Hall Local History Group by email at clemhallhistory@gmail.com or leave a message at Clements Hall on 01904 466086.