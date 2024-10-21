The Grand Opera House has revealed a new partnership with York Stage for a production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Directed by York Stage’s Nik Briggs, the show will run between Tuesday, May 6 and Sunday, May 11, 2025 and will be led by a group of professional actors, with links to the city.

The show will also feature local performers – who will be able to audition for the production on Sunday, November 17.

RECOMMENDED READING:

York Stage, known usually for performing musicals such as Shrek, Elf and Kinky Boots across the city, will present its Shakespearean debut next year with arguably the Bard’s most well-known and loved comedy.

The play, where ‘realms of reality and fairy intertwine’, will feature a new score from Stephen Hackshaw and will include a live band alongside the strong vocal performance associated with York Stage.

Director Nik Briggs said about the production: “I am so excited to be bringing a fresh production of A Midsummer Night's Dream to the Grand Opera House.

“Producing Shakespeare has been a long-held personal wish, and I have been wanting to add plays back into my producing schedule for some time—especially on the huge scale we have planned for this show. Fusing these two crazy plans into one epic project with one of Shakespeare's most remarkable ensemble comedies is truly the stuff dreams are made of!

“There is lots of great Shakespeare going on around York but rarely is it seen on this scale. We want to create a production that is suitable for everyone, from those watching one of Shakespeare's plays for the first time to people who snuggle down nightly with their complete works - we hope to appeal to them all."

Nik said: “Our imagination is our only limitation going into A Midsummer Night’s Dream, it really is going to be an exciting show.”

Grand Opera House Theatre Director, Laura McMillan said: “York Stage has been producing high-quality shows at the Grand Opera House for many years and I’m thrilled we are able to work with them to bring what promises to be a very special show to our stage.

“It’s always a joy to try new things and, as the theatre goes from strength to strength, working with the team at York Stage to bring this unique A Midsummer Night’s Dream to the city is a real privilege. Audiences can expect mischief and mayhem, with a touch of magic I’m sure."