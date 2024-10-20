Celebrations are set to take place across the UK and it’s important to know the effect that pumpkins can have on attracting pests to your home.

While carving a pumpkin and putting it outside your home might seem harmless, a pest control expert is warning homeowners to be aware of how they might be attracting pests while doing so.

Joshua Houston, pest control expert at Household Quotes, has shared four more of the biggest reasons for pests invading your home during the colder months.

Snails can attach themselves to pumpkins and make their way inside your home (Image: Canva)

How pumpkins could bring pests into your home

Bringing pumpkins and Christmas trees indoors

Not only can bringing pumpkins indoors mean you could be inviting pests in, but the same applies to Christmas trees.

Since both Halloween and Christmas take place during the colder months, a large chunk of the population will bring pumpkins and Christmas trees into their homes but they could also invite unwanted guests in too, says Joshua.

These include squash bugs, squash vine borers, aphids, snails, slugs and beetles - all of which can increase in numbers before becoming a major pest infestation.

He advises homeowners to check their pumpkins and Christmas trees thoroughly before they enter their property because not doing so could lead to an expensive extermination bill.

How to keep pests away this autumn and winter

Shut doors

During autumn and winter, pests that live outside will be looking for dry and warm places to shelter and they might make use of open doors and pet doors like cat flaps which can allow pests like rats and mice to gain access to your home.

To avoid this, make sure your front and back doors are shut at all times when they’re out of view and consider locking your cat flap as this leaves your home vulnerable to any critter looking for somewhere to stay, Joshua advises.

How to get rid of these common garden pests

Clear leftover food

The colder months often mean that food sources are more limited for pests than they are in spring and summer so if you have any food left out, you could attract them.

Joshua advises taking good care of your bins and making sure the area is tidy and secure ahead of the harsh weather arriving – a bin that gets blown over will spread a lot of food waste and therefore is an attractive place for pests to rummage.

Fill cracks

Cracks are most common in the loft, shed and garage.

Joshua added: “As these tend to be the places where damage is harder to spot, so there’s more time for cracks to build before being exposed.

“Perform an inspection of your loft, garage and shed if you have them, and fill in any cracks you find. Ensure that you look in the corner of the room, as well as the top and bottom of the walls.”

Keep your home clean

Pests will be attracted to an unhygienic environment so it’s important you keep your house clean.

House flies and cockroaches can carry nasty bacteria which could be deadly if consumed.

Joshua advises: “Regularly clean your home, wipe down services and clean up any spillages right away.

“Do a deep cleaning of your bathroom and kitchen areas, as these are the most common places for pest infestations caused by poor sanitation.”

Joshua Houston, Pest Infestation Expert, at Household Quotes, said: “Pumpkin carving is extremely popular, it’s a fun activity to do with friends and family. But just be careful that you’re not letting any unwelcome visitors into your home. Be safe by always inspecting the external habitation that you’re planning to bring inside.

“There are other causes of pest infestations during the colder months, make sure to take them seriously and be prepared. Pest infestations can cost a lot of money to resolve, so acting now to protect your property is a wise move.”