SO, it is clear that the Conservative Party is now a far-right movement.

Thus resembling Le Pen’s National Rally, Meloni’s Brothers in Italy and the AFD in Germany.

This is deeply worrying.

Hence, regardless of who wins the Conservative leadership contest, the next leader will once again be whipping up culture wars, attacking Muslim communities, demonising migrants and defending the interests of the rich and powerful.

This is not the change Britain needs.

It is an ideological move even further to the right.

The change our country needs began over 14 weeks ago.

It's called a Labour government delivering on its election promises under the brilliant leadership of Sir Keir Starmer.

Geoffrey Brooking

Saxley Court,

Havant,

Hampshire

---

On Labour's first 100 days and other matters

ONE hundred days in office has quickly exposed Starmer and certain cabinet colleagues to be knowingly deceitful, all through the general election campaign piously claiming to be people of honour, public service, personal gain certainly not, were their reasons for seeking office, whilst unbeknownst to the public also had their snouts in the trough of greed, willing recipients of cash, free clothing, accommodation, glasses, holidays, expensive executive tickets to sports and social events etc etc.

Can anyone ever believe a word they utter as being honest?

Meanwhile, two free tickets for a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley, which earned her millions, cost the British tax payers thousands of pounds in a police escort to Wembley.

Why could she not pay for her own security, or would that have meant the lucky recipients of tickets having to fork out their own money, only Yvette Cooper and Ed Balls know the answer.

Now, having witnessed the huge natural talent possessed of England cricketer Harry Brook, whether he would ever overtake his mentor Joe Root in being our greatest scorer of runs in Test Cricket is not in doubt, the main obstacle being will there be sufficient opportunities available.

Test Cricket in countries apart from England, India and Australia has lost public appeal resulting in fewer and fewer games being played thus less opportunities available for players like Brook to break records.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

---

Are your benefits correct?

DO you claim benefits? Are you being paid the correct amount? Are you sure?

The latest DWP accounts reveal that the overall rate of underpayments in 2023-24 was 0.4% - in real teams a whopping £1.1 billion !

But how do you check? Once a year you might get a letter from the DWP but how do you know if it is right or wrong or if you are you being short changed by the DWP?

Benefitanswers do, and they are happy to check for you, totally free of charge. For details ring 0333 121 2128.

Paul Brennan

Benefit Answers

South Preston Office Village,

Bamber Bridge, Preston

---

What do you think?

Send your views to: letters@thepress.co.uk

Write no more than 250 words and please provide your full name, address and mobile number