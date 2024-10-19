The group meets monthly and offers advice, support, and friendship for people with Parkinson’s and their friends, family, and carers.

Branch chair Lorna Edmondson helped with the cake-cutting ceremony and awarded members for their time and dedication.

Former branch chair Sue Nunn, former treasurer Andrew Perkins, dance class leader Sylvia Flaherty, and art class leader Issy Sanderson were all honoured.

Steve Cassidy's occasional drummer, Peter Marshall, was unfortunately unable to attend, but is a regular attendee of the branch’s music group.

Stuart Rawlings, member and volunteer at the York branch, said: "Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s was a big shock and joining the York branch has been a great opportunity to meet other people in similar situations and ask for advice."

The group runs art and music sessions, as well as a variety of exercise classes, and meets at New Earswick Folk Hall on the second Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm.

For more information about the York support group, please contact Rebecca Craft on 020 796 33666.