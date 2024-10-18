North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like speak to following the incident at Currys in Seamer Road, Scarborough at 11am on Tuesday, October 1.

A force spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email ben.hepworth@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 685 Ben Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12240178926 when passing on information.”