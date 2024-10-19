Liz Kinsella, 39, from Stockton-on-the-Forest, has been fundraising ahead of tomorrow's 26-mile event (Sunday, October 20), and dedicating her participation to the memory of Alya and Aleah Patrick-Copeland, who were stillborn in 2022.

The girls’ mum, Hayley Patrick-Copeland, from Selby, said: “My husband Neil and I couldn’t believe it when Liz announced this as a surprise on social media last year, just after Baby Loss Awareness Week.

“What an incredible friend we have, to keep our girls’ memory alive in such a wonderful way, all whilst raising funds for charities that have supported us and will provide support to other bereaved parents, at the most unimaginably difficult times.”

Liz said: “Being a parent and hearing about any loss of a child at birth or before is heart-breaking.

"To see my very close friends go through the unimaginable pain of losing their twin girls and giving birth to them born sleeping made me want to do anything I can to show support to them and also keep the memory of Alya and Aleah alive.

“Running the marathon is something I can hopefully do to raise money and awareness for the baby loss community.”



Hayley and Neil lost their daughters Alya and Aleah after they were stillborn at York Hospital in 2022 (Image: Hayley Patrick-Copeland)

Liz is running to raise funds for Teddy’s Wish, which provides care packages, and funds counselling and grief retreats for parents who have lost their babies.

The funds raised will also support 4Louis, who train midwives and staff and also provide memory boxes for parents to store meaningful items and remember their babies.

Hayley said: “The counselling helped so much and the grief retreat allowed us to connect with other bereaved parents and spend a weekend in a space where people understood, which was huge.”

Liz is also running to support the refurbishment of the Hull Bereavement Suite - a project helping to support grieving parents through the loss of their baby, in a nurturing environment.

According to Liz, her training has been going well, despite the odd injury, and two weeks ago she ran 20 miles from Scarborough to Whitby, taking in the cinder track that now covers the old railway line between the two towns.

Liz’s fundraising page is https://gofund.me/68b9cf6f