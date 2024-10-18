And now police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

North Yorkshire Police said it happened in the Slug and Lettuce, York Riverside, Low Ousegate, on Saturday, August 10, at about 7pm, but information has only now been released.

A force spokesperson appealed for information, adding: "A male victim required hospital treatment for his injuries.

"We’re particularly appealing for information about two men pictured on CCTV, as they may have important information that assists the investigation."

Please email sophie.law@northyorkehire.police.uk if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 114 Law or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240144490 when passing on information.