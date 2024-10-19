Work has been carried out to repair the paving outside shops in Moorcroft Road, Woodthorpe, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands.

York Council highways lead Steve Wragg said officials had called on leaseholders Morrisons to take the action.

Morrisons confirmed that works had now been done.

It comes as Dringhouse and Woodthorpe’s Cllr Stephen Fenton said he hoped people would now feel safer following long-running safety concerns.

It follows previous unsuccessful efforts to get the paving repaired in 2021, when a petition signed by 60 people was presented to previous leaseholder McColl’s.

Those efforts were prompted by a number of incidents where people tripped and fell on the uneven and rocking paving.

One woman was left with badly bruised knees, a bleeding lip and hands and a fractured finger after tripping over and falling in September 2022.

She was later found stranded on the ground by a passing motorist who stopped and offered to help her.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Fenton said the works had been a long time coming.

The ward councillor said: “We want to encourage people to shop locally and support the fantastic businesses that we have in Woodthorpe.

The parade of shops including Morrisons (end left) in Moorcroft Road, Woodthorpe, York. Picture: Google Street View

“If people feel safer when they are out and about, then that’ll be good for business.”

Council Head of Highway Asset Management Mr Wragg, speaking before the work was completed, said: “We have written to the owners of the land to recommend they take action and we have been informed that works on the site are now underway.

“Where the situation is extremely dangerous the council can step in to carry out works and charge them to the landowners, but this was not the case in this instance.”