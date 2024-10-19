The Wild Yuletide programme will begin on Saturday, November 9, with the opening of the YSP winter exhibition, in which printmaker Sarah Kirby's latest collection, inspired by the park's landmarks, will be showcased.

Until January 5, 2025, a range of activities to suit all tastes will be on offer, from porcelain bell-making and paper wreath-making to festive lunches and candlelit dining experiences.

Special hot drinks and seasonal dishes will be available in the on-site cafés, and the shops will offer new products for Christmas.

One highlight of the Wild Yuletide programme is the 'Our Colour Reflection' exhibition, by multi-media artist Liz West.

Opening on Friday, November 15 in the Chapel, Ms West's modular artwork - which has formerly exhibited at the likes of Kraftwerk Berlin and Broadgate London - will transform the 18th-century space with hundreds of mirrored discs in vivid colours.

Each of the Wild Yuletide workshops will be hosted in the Hayloft Studios within the Park's grounds, open to anyone aged 16 or over.

Workshops include Paper Mistletoe Wreath Making, guided by paper artist Beam Irwin, in which participants will make use of specialty Italian crepe paper and faux pearls to craft their wreath.

Paper Christmas Flower Making will see workshoppers make a festive Paper Poinsettia, also lead by Beam Irwin, with all tools and materials included in the session.

Porcelain Bell Making, meanwhile, will give makers a decoration to take home and hang up at Christmas, with guidance from Sheffield-based ceramic artist, Becca Brown.

The YSP's on-site restaurant, The Weston, will offer a festive menu, as will the Kitchen Café.

The award-winning gift shops will be stocked with product ranges tailored to the Christmas season, including locally produced food and drink items like Nettle and Elderflower Gin, Salted Pistachio White Chocolate, and Raspberry and Rhubarb Jam - all with exclusive new packaging featuring artwork by Yorkshire illustrator, Janine Burrows.

Standard entry to YSP is £9.50, with discounted tickets available.

Admission for those aged 18 and under is free, and parking is free.

As a special Wild Yuletide treat, Christmas shoppers and click-and-collectors can get into YSP for free after 3pm throughout December.

Opening times and the full Wild Yuletide programme are available to view at ysp.org.uk/wild-yuletide