North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after the incident at Gear4music in Kettlestring Lane, which happened at 1.45pm on Wednesday, September 11.

A force spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to them as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email Ben.Hepworth@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 685 Ben Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12240174970 when passing on information.”