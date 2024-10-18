The popular attraction - which first opened in April 1984 - will get a snowy refit for the first time in its history.

Visitors will be able to see what 10th-century York was like in winter and how the Vikings survived during the cold winter months.

The new Winter Adventure at Jorvik Viking Centre will open on November 11 and run through to the Viking Festival in February. Pre-booking for tickets is essential because they will not be available to buy on the door.

The Jorvik Centre in Coppergate Walk celebrating its 40 anniversary in 2024

Dr Howard Jones,chief operations officer at Jorvik, said: "Since we first opened in 1984, we’ve presented our recreation of Viking-age Coppergate as a moment frozen in time in the spring, but this year we’ve taken inspiration from one of the archaeological finds - ice skates made of bone - to show what the city might have looked like in mid-winter.

"Snow has fallen in 10th-century York and the residents are wrapped up in their winter woollens and furs to keep warm as the temperatures plummet."

Before they experience the ride through the frosty Jorvik streetscape, guests will be introduced to the archaeology of the Coppergate site, and will hear how it might provide clues as to how York's Viking residents cared for their livestock, fed themselves and kept warm during the colder winter months.

In the galleries, the tradition of fireside storytelling will be recreated, with Jorvik’s very own Vikings becoming skalds (Viking poets and storytellers) for winter-themed tales of gods and monsters, as well as discussion of the kit needed to make it through a Viking winter.

"York is a fabulous place to visit during the winter –the Christmas markets, the Ice Trail in January and, of course, Jorvik Viking Festival in February – and we want Winter in Jorvik to be one of the highlights of the season," said the centre's head of operations, Gareth Henry.

"Our special 40th anniversary tours over the summer were incredibly popular, and we’re keen to continue bringing innovation to the experience over the next few months in this one-off opportunity to see our Vikings in the snow."

Jorvik at 40

Prince Charles at the opening of the Jorvik Centre in 1984

It was on April 14, 1984, that Jorvik – built underground on the very site where archaeologists had excavated the remains of Viking houses – opened its doors for the first time.

It caused a sensation.

The new museum, with its soon-to-be-famous ‘time cars’ and recreations of Vikings figures – and smells! - was different to anything seen before.

This year, to celebrate its 40th anniversary, the centre introduced more changes - marking its fourth reincarnation since it opened.

Turning Jorvik into a 10th-century winter wonderland is just the latest innovation for the popular York attraction.

Getting tickets

Pre-booking for A Winter Adventure at Jorvik Viking Centre is essential because no tickets will be available on the door. Timeslots can be booked at jorvikvikingcentre.co.uk. Prices are £16.50 for adults, £13.25 for concessions and £11 for children. Family tickets are available from £46. All tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of the first visit. A Winter Adventure will run until February 22, 2025.

For more details, visit jorvikvikingcentre.co.uk