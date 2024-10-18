THEN there were three! Husband-and-wife restaurant team Ted and Emma Hustler are opening a new pop-up street food outlet in York today - marking their third new food and drink venture in just 14 months.

The Hustlers, who cut their culinary teeth at Frango Eduardo street food concession at Spark York, and at the former Supersonic leisure site in Stonebow, are opening their Frango's Food Market today - Friday, October 18 - in Parliament Street.

It comes just one year after launching their first restaurant, Tasca Frango in Colliergate, and with a new offering, Cavo, about to open at the new Cocoa Works development, which the couple describe as "a neighbourhood cafe and wine bar selling food".

Portuguese cuisine is the inspiration for all the menus across the couple's growing food and drink empire.

Frango's Food Market - in the former Vision Express store - will be open from now until December, to coincide with York's popular Christmas Market.

How the Hustlers announced their latest food and drink outlet for York

The team have been fitting out the premises at double-speed ahead of today's opening - turning it around in just two and a half weeks.

The Food Market will open with a small menu at first - selling loaded wraps from today, but adding the Portuguese sweet treat pastel de nata in various flavours and toppings from next week.

Ted told The Press they have applied for a temporary alcohol license and plan to open a Guinness and lager bar as well as sell mulled wine, boozy hot chocolates and Egg Nogg from the Food Market, which will operate as a take-away but also offer inside seating for up to 30 customers.

He said: "It is going to be a lot of fun. We are selling street food and it is very much in tune with Frango Eduardo at Spark. We are going big on street food, selling loaded wraps, loaded pastel de nata with pistachio and chocolate.

"The wraps will have piri piri chicken and we will have burritos with rice and piri sauce. There will be veggie and vegan options too."

Ted and Emma Hustler at their restaurant Tasca Frango in Colliergate. Image: Haydn Lewis

He said the couple were keen to look at new opportunities.

"We saw the unit in Parliament Street for let and thought - let's have a bit of festive fun!" said Ted.

Meanwhile, the couple are about to open a third York business, Cavo, at the new Cocoa Works development - in the former Rowntree's Factory in Haxby Road.

It will feature a menu of Portuguese-inspired dishes, small plates, locally baked pastries and sustainably sourced coffee.

Ted told The Press: "All three businesses are independent of each other. We think there is a market for all of them in York. And we like to keep ourselves busy!"

No truer words were said - the couple are expecting their first child on Christmas Day!