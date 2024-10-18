DRIVERS are being warned that a main road through York city centre is set to close while roadworks are carried out.
City of York Council issued a temporary traffic restriction for Micklegate between 9.30am and 2.30pm on Monday, October 21.
The road will be closed to vehicles between Micklegate’s junctions with Bar Lane and Queen Street for highway maintenance works, the council said.
Traffic signs and barriers will be erected.
More information can be obtained from highway.maintenance@york.gov.uk
