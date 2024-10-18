Police say the incident happened just after 10pm last night (Thursday, October 17), on the cycle path between James Street and Melrosegate in York.

“He [the suspect] is described as white, around 6ft tall, of stocky build, wearing a dark-coloured beanie hat and a dark-coloured trench coat,” said a spokesperson.

Police are appealing for information about a male suspect seen in the area around the time of the offence.

They are also asking for members of the public to be vigilant in the area, and to report anything suspicious to the police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12240189804.