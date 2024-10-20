Launched earlier this year, Generation Green 2 seeks to deliver more than 41,500 experiences in some of the nation’s most stunning areas, including National Parks, National Landscapes and Sites of Special Scientific Interest and responds to alarming disparities in access to green spaces in England.

Nearly half of the country’s most deprived areas are located more than 15 miles away from a National Park, and 18% of children in these areas never experience any form of natural space. This initiative aims to close this gap, bringing children closer to nature through residential trips, farm visits, star-gazing experiences and outdoor exploration.

The project is delivered by Access Unlimited (AU), a coalition of 24 organisations, including National Parks England, the YHA, The Outward Bound Trust and Scouts. By providing young people with hands-on experiences in the countryside, Generation Green 2 helps foster a lifelong appreciation for the environment, enhancing both mental and physical wellbeing. These experiences are critical in an era of biodiversity loss and environmental challenges, encouraging the next generation to become stewards of the natural world.

Delivery of Generation Green 2 began in spring this year and has so far enabled almost 6,000 young people to take part in experiences across England.

In the North York Moors National Park, Generation Green 2 will enable:

• More than 200 children to enjoy astronomy experiences and nights under the stars

• Over 50 children to visit Botton Village to learn about food production

• 800 visits to Danby Lodge National Park Centre to experience both woodland and moorland habitats

• Over 160 children to experience one-night residentials at Boggle Hole YHA and East Barnby Outdoor Centre

Heather McNiff, Head of Education and Engagement at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: By immersing children in the beauty of the North York Moors, we’re aiming to foster a sense of wonder, responsibility and belonging that we hope will last a lifetime. These experiences can ignite a passion for the outdoors and inspire the next generation to care for our environment.”

Generation Green 2 builds on the achievements of its predecessor, Generation Green, which also worked to address key issues of social inequality in accessing nature. This previous project created new apprenticeships, jobs, and volunteer opportunities, and an independent evaluation by the University of Derby confirmed significant positive impacts on young participants’ connection to nature. Similar research is underway for Generation Green 2 to measure its success.

Generation Green 2 is funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). It aligns with the recommendations of the 2019 Landscapes Review by Julian Glover, which emphasised the need for more inclusive access to England’s protected landscapes.

Jayne Butler, Executive Director of National Parks England, said: “National Parks are critical to providing access to green spaces for the nation, and we are delighted that through Generation Green 2, thousands of young people will have the chance to connect with nature in our spectacular landscapes.”

For more information about Generation Green 2, visit www.yha.org.uk/generationgreen