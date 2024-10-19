The meeting will focus on rural and wildlife crime.

There will be updates on 'the latest performance data in areas of public interest,' and on progress against third-party reports, as well as a dedicated question and answer time in which the Chief Constable, and senior leadership team, will be asked questions submitted by members of the public.

Residents of York and North Yorkshire are invited to join the meeting.

Questions regarding rural and wildlife crime are encouraged, but queries on any topic related to the police service are welcome and may be submitted through the online form at https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/YourVoice/

Ms Coles said: "Our public meetings offer updates for the public and look at how North Yorkshire Police is working to keep the residents of York and North Yorkshire safe.

"If you are interested in crime reduction, have comments about local policing services, or if you’ve been a victim of crime please send in your questions and watch the meeting."

The meeting will be livestreamed on Thursday, October 24, and can be accessed via YouTube (https://youtube.com/live/QOs0Z39eOuc), the Deputy Mayor's website (https://bit.ly/OPM24oct2024), and Facebook (https://fb.me/e/8wfRseiH3).