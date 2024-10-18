Armed police swooped in a busy York street after a report of a person carrying a weapon.
North Yorkshire Police said officers located three boys in Bootham at 4pm yesterday (Thursday, October 17) and recovered two bladed articles close by.
As The Press reported, nine police vehicles were on the scene at 4pm near the Register Office, according to an eyewitness.
Police urge anyone with information to get in touch.
“Witnesses or anyone with information or video footage of the incident are urged to come forward to support the investigation by calling 101 and quoting reference number 12240189620,” a force spokesperson said.
A woman on the scene told The Press: “I saw lots of plain clothed police officers and officers across the street, and big crowds of pedestrians being held back from the scene.
“There were quite a few school children leaving nearby schools as well.
“It all looked very dramatic but there were so many police officers there that everything looked under control.”
The road was reportedly closed during the incident initially but later reopened.
Traffic was heavy in the area, with queues forming at the junction of Bootham Row Car Park and in Bootham itself, stretching back to near Bootham Bar.
The incident was over by 5pm.
- A police spokesperson said a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray and being concerned in the supply of a class-A drug. A second boy who is also 16 was arrested on suspicion of affray, being concerned in the supply of a class-A drug and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. A third boy who is 17 was also arrested on suspicion of affray and being concerned in the supply of a class-A drug. They currently remain in police custody.
