Gillygate reopened at 9.10am after the crash at 6.15 this morning (Friday, October 18).

As The Press reported, the crash closed the road between Bootham and Lord Mayor's Walk so the single-decker electric First bus could be recovered.

North Yorkshire Police said there were no injuries.

"Gillygate reopened at 9.10am to allow the recovery of a bus," a force spokesperson said. "The minor, non-injury collision also involved a cyclist at around 6.15am."

Photographs from the scene show the windscreen of the bus smashed and the bonnet of the van open at the Bootham end of the street.

The bus and van after the crash in Gillygate on Friday morning (Image: Newsquest) The van is believed to belong to Simon Baynes Wholesale.

A company spokesperson wrote on Facebook: "Just a quick update, a bus has hit us head on in Gillygate this morning, drivers are ok, just waiting for recovery to bring the van back to depot, problem is it’s full of orders so they might be slightly late this morning, sorry for the inconvenience."

Gillygate resident Sean Atkinson told The Press he heard the crash from his flat.

"I was in my flat at about 6am, I heard this almighty crash," he said. "I looked out my window and saw the crash and two vans."

The bus and van after the crash in Gillygate on Friday morning (Image: Newsquest) A man was lying on the floor after being knocked off his bicycle but later got up and seemed uninjured, Mr Atkinson said.

Passengers were on the bus, he added.

Mr Atkinson said he spoke to the driver afterwards and he seemed uninjured.

"I made the bus driver a cup of tea," he said.

The Press has contacted First York for comment.