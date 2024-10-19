The event, set to take place at the Hospice on Friday, November 1 - changed from the original planned date due to weather conditions - will raise funds for patient care.

Registration costs £25, with participants encouraged to conduct their own fundraisers.

Training will be provided beforehand, and experts from Blaze will guide participants in their fire walk.

The evening will begin at 6pm with entertainment and food at Flavours Bistro, and the event will finish at around 9pm.

Spectators are welcome.

Anna Jackson, head of income generation, said: "We are excited to bring this event back this year and give the opportunity for supporters to challenge themselves and raise much-needed funds for patient care at the same time.

"Join us for a fun evening of fire, food, and fundraising up at the hospice!"

Interested parties can sign up at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/fire-walk-2024/

Registration packs are available by calling the fundraising department on (01723) 378406 or emailing fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk

The walk is sponsored by Heat Source.