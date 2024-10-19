Ms Hunnisett said: "The UK housing market is warming up.

"Cost of borrowing is beginning to decrease which is stimulating the housing market and that is evident in this strong data.

"Buyers have returned to the market as the squeeze on household incomes has eased and mortgage rates have improved.

"However, affordability remains an issue for borrowers.

"Although inflation has fallen, households’ essential spending is higher than it once was and it's proving harder for some borrowers to demonstrate their ability to meet mortgage repayments.

"In a volatile economic climate, borrowers should weigh up their own attitude to risk, balancing short-term refinancing against long-term financial security."

