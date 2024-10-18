A main road in York city centre is closed due to a crash.
Emergency services are on the scene in Gillygate this morning (Friday, October 18).
The road has been closed to traffic between Lord Mayor’s Walk and Bootham, North Yorkshire Police said.
A force spokesperson added: “Please avoid and follow diversions until further notice.”
