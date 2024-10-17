The three boys, aged 13 and 15, stepped in to help sort the 'chaos' in Helmsley yesterday evening (Wednesday).

A local resident said: "Yesterday, early evening in Helmsley, temporary traffic lights stopped working, outside the BATA garage. It was chaos.

"Garage staff tried ringing the police who suggested they rang the council, even though it was after 5pm and offices were closed. Staff then tried the contact number on the faulty traffic lights.

" A member of staff from the garage tried to clear traffic, but she was working. And this is where some local heroes stepped in - three teenagers donned hi viz and spent two and a half hours in the rain keeping traffic moving which had been backed up to Nawton and with a broken down lorry on Sutton bank it was chaotic."

Posts on 'Kirkbymoorside What's Going On' included: "These guys need some recognition."

"Very much appreciated their efforts! Top lads." "You are superstars" and "Absolute heroes."