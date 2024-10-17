North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of man that they would like to speak to after the window of a business was broken in Huntriss Row, Scarborough.

The damage is thought to have taken place at around 12.10am on August 30.

Please contact the police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the police investigation.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240157633 when passing on information.