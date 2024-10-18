The first Kirkbymoorside Community Celebration Day, which took place on October 12, with the town covered in bunting and shop windows decorated for the occasion.

During the day, 25 of the town’s many community groups showcased what they do, Kirkbymoorside History Group held an exhibition, flower arranging demonstrations were held in All Saints Church and there was a live recital by the Friday Rehearsal Orchestra along with lots of children’s activities.

In the evening, shortlisted nominees and their nominators were invited to ‘The Kirkbys’, a revamp of the annual Community Awards ceremony to recognise individual and organisation’s contributions and service to the community of Kirkbymoorside.

This began with a dramatic performance of Oscar- winning film music from the brilliant Kirkbymoorside Brass Band, conductor Sarah Woodward, followed by the award ceremony presented by Angus Ashworth, ‘The Yorkshire Auctioneer’ and Joe Coughlan, Mayor of Kirkbymoorside. The awards were as follows:

Window dressing competition

Shortlisted were 5 West End, Thomas the Bakers, Towler’s Chemist and the Home Decorating Centre. Winner Towler’s Chemist.

Voluntary/charity organisation of the year

Shortlisted were Kirkbymoorside In Bloom, Kirkbymoorside Community Library and the Kirkbymoorside Fruit Project.

Winner Kirkbymoorside Community Library. Run by a band of dedicated volunteers, under Linda Knight’s leadership the Library is much more than a place where you borrow books: it is the very heart of our community.

Membership organisation of the year

Shortlisted were Kirkbymoorside Town Band (conductor Sarah Woodward), Woolcrafters (under Carol Messham’s leadership) and the Friends of the Moorsbus (Helen Gundry).

Winner Kirkbymoorside Town Band. Kirkbymoorside has had a band for over 200 years - it has played to celebrate eight coronations and won countless competitions. It is part of the very fabric and identity of the town, giving concerts and helping us celebrate all major town events. Band tutors are volunteers, giving children opportunities they may not otherwise have had, engendering a sense of belonging and pride.

Quiet Contributor of the Year (the unsung heroes that go that extra miles to help others and support our community)

Shortlisted were Kathy Robson, Dian and Nick Hunt, Michael Stephens and Nigel Richardson.

Winner Michael Stephens. Michael has rung bells in churches for almost 80 years, the last 30 of those in All Saints’, Kirkbymoorside (Tower Captain for 13 years) until earlier this year when he retired at age 95.

Young person of the year

Shortlisted were David Screeton, Storm Horvath, Annabel Kent and Sophie Maxwell.

Winner Annabel Kent. Annabel is a tutor in the Training Sections of the Kirkbymoorside Town Band, voluntarily teaching adults and children to play instruments. She leads a band, and does everything to support the band from conducting, organising and transposes music, selling raffle tickets, serving refreshments to tidying up afterwards.

Kirkbymoorside Town Council’s Award (discretionary award awarded by the Council for outstanding contributions to the Community).

Winner Nigel Richardson

Born and bred in Kirkbymoorside Nigel has dedicated his life to supporting his local community and has served on many town committees. As the flag bearer for the British Legion, he conducts this office with great dignity, and by contrast he is the MC at the annual 10k race when he can be relied on to wear one his trademark colourful suits. He clears drains and footpaths around the area and walked from here to Germany to raise funds for Marie Curie.

Town Councillor Jean Illingworth said: “This day has been a year in the planning, but was well worth the hard work to see the pride and sense of community the people of Kirkbymoorside have in our lovely town.”

Kirkbymoorside Town Council would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate worthy local groups and individuals, everyone who helped on the day, Pamela Thorby (Nunnington Pottery) for making the beautiful ‘one -off’ trophies and the event sponsors, Rack Systems Engineering, Sylatech, Marshall Slingsby Advanced Composites and Forum Energy Technologies, without whom the events would not have been possible.