With 52 accredited British Chambers of Commerce in the UK and a further 80 across the world, the West and North Yorkshire Chamber has been recognised within the top five for innovation, breadth of services, business support, membership retention, partnerships, digital marketing events and international services.

Chamber colleagues at Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce took the coveted top prize at The Phoenix venue in London.

James Mason, Chief Executive of the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We congratulate our colleagues in Northern Ireland and plan to meet them in the coming weeks to look how we can continually improve.

“It’s wonderful to be recognised in this way and I’d like to place on record our thanks to all the Chamber team, our Board and members for their hard work over the last 12 months.”

“They deserve the recognition that comes with this accolade and should be rightly proud. It is an honour to represent our part of the world regionally, nationally and globally.

“The businesses we work on behalf of are the real winners. Onwards and upwards.”

West & North Yorkshire Chamber received the award after being shortlisted alongside Chambers representing employers in Wirral, Herefordshire and Worcestershire and Suffolk and eventual winners Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce.

The nomination included details about West & North Yorkshire Chamber’s hugely successful trade mission to New York City in May, which shone a spotlight on the volume and quality of business connections between Yorkshire and the US and led to some successful transactions and connections being formed between the two regions.