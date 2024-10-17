North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in Alcuin Avenue in Tang Hall at around 5am on October 13.

A force spokesperson said: “An unidentified person attended the property and threw a brick at a window causing damage before running off.

“We’re particularly appealing for any CCTV or doorbell footage from properties in the area, along with anyone who witnessed someone acting suspicious.”

North Yorkshire Police said anyone with information that could help its investigation should email colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk , or alternatively call the force on 101, select option two and ask for Colin Irvine, or contact Crimerstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240186661 when passing on information.