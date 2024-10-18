The crisp brand has brought back the oversize inflatables after what it describes as sell-out success last year.

Celebrities Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks, as well as comedian Katherine Ryan, were among those to don the costumes when they launched in 2023.

Each costume will come with its own pack of Wotsits Giants or Monster Munch Giants.

The costumes are made using a wipe-clean fabric, enabling re-use in future years.

Wayne Newton, senior marketing director of Walkers Snacks, said: "After phenomenal demand for the costumes last year, and famous faces including Katherine Ryan even getting in on the action, we knew we had to bring them back for another year.

"We know people love embracing their inner big kid and celebrating Halloween, so we are on a mission to ensure that fans can look like a snack and stand out from the crowd once again."

A limited number of the costumes are available to pre-order via snackstumes.co.uk for £19.99, including postage and packaging.