Police - some armed - have swooped in a busy York street in what appears to be an ongoing incident.
Nine police vehicles were on the scene in Bootham at 4pm today (Thursday, October 17) near the Register Office, according to an eyewitness.
The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for more information.
Traffic was backed up along Bootham as a result of the police activity.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article