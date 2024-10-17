Pawesome Parties host special parties for different dog breeds around the country and, will be in York on Saturday November 16 at Thornton House Farm Indoor Arena.

They will have an all dogs session for all friendly socialised dogs and a Cockapoo/Spaniel session.

More than 150 dogs are expected to attend the Christmas party. An unlimited supply of dog treats and puppuccinos will spread festive cheer, and an hour of off-lead play time in a secure indoor arena with Christmas songs will help them burn off excess energy.

The family-friendly event will also see all the good dogs meet with the one-and only ‘Santa Paws’, allowing for plenty of adorable photo opportunities.

Pawesome Parties said: "We're really excited for the event. It's fantastic to see all the happy dogs and excited owners. Dog owners seem to go crazy for these types of events. They love it."

£1 from every ticket sold across Pawesome Parties Halloween and Christmas parties will be donated to Doodle Aid this year. So far over £300 has been raised with this expected to hit close to £1,000 by the end of 2024.

Dog tickets are only £12 with humans attending free.. For more information, or to purchase a ticket, please visit: https://buytickets.at/pawesomeparties