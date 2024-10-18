East Yorkshire Buses confirmed on its website that the 128 service “will no longer be reduced after the October half-term, ensuring consistent travel options throughout the year”.

The Sunday bus service which links Nawton, Wombleton, Kirkbymoorside, Sinnington and Wrelton had been due to be reduced as it has been the case in previous years.

This would have meant that Helmsley and other areas would have been deprived of public transport on Sundays in the winter months.

However, this is no longer the case as the service will start running all-year round.

East Yorkshire Buses stated that North Yorkshire Council and the UK Government are providing financial support for the extension. It added: “These improvements aim to provide smoother, more frequent services.”

North Yorkshire Councillor George Jabbour, who represents the communities of Helmsley, Nawton, Beadlam and Sinnington, which will benefit from the extra services on Sunday, said:“As a regular bus user, I am acutely aware of residents’ complaints about the lack of public transport in a number of areas in North Yorkshire at certain times of the year.

“As a result, I have been working with North Yorkshire Council, Moorsbus and East Yorkshire Buses to extend the 128 Sunday service to the winter months.

“I was delighted that my recommendation for funding from the locality budget of the Helmsley and Sinnington division towards this project was approved.

“I am really gratified that this initiative has come to fruition just in time to ensure that there will be no interruption to the running of the Sunday service for some of the communities that I represent.”