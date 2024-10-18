Luke Charters has joined campaigners, including the York Disability Rights Forum, in calling for the ban to be removed.

City of York Council’s transport boss previously said arrangements for this year’s market were “contractually too far advanced earlier in the year to make the changes that would allow this to happen safely”.

Mr Charters said: “I have consistently campaigned for the removal of the blue badge ban put in place by the previous Liberal Democrat and Green coalition.

“This issue came up consistently on the doors, so I was delighted that this Labour administration reversed the blue badge ban as one of their first acts on assuming power.

“Every resident should have access to our city centre, all year round. Not allowing blue badge access for the Christmas market means many residents cannot have the opportunity to enjoy this fantastic event.

“I understand that the arrangements for the market were well underway and so couldn't be amended this year. I will work with the council, York Disability Rights Forum and Make It York to work towards Blue Badge access all year round, for the coming years.”

The Labour MP met with disability rights activist Flick Williams, who was among those criticising the ban.

"It was accepted that our human rights are being breached during the permanent ban, so my question is how is it okay to breach them and exclude us during the five weeks that the Christmas markets are on,” Ms Williams, who is also a member of the Reverse the Ban group, said previously. "What makes it okay to exclude us for the Christmas Market other than the blatant pursuit of money?”

Council 'committed' to restoring blue badge access during next year's Christmas market, says transport boss

Cllr Kate Ravilious, executive member for transport at the council, said: "We had hoped to allow blue badge holders access to the city centre throughout the Christmas Market, but unfortunately arrangements for the market this year were contractually too far advanced earlier in the year to make the changes that would allow this to happen safely.

"We are committed to working with Make it York to find a way to welcome blue badge holders to the Christmas Market next year and beyond."

James Gilchrist, the council's director of transport, environment and planning, said blue badge holders have access to the city centre between 7pm and 10.30am.

He added that a letter has been sent to blue badge holders, reminding them that they can continue to park in bays in Duncombe Place and Piccadilly, and on double yellow lines, where this does not cause an obstruction.

"Blue badge holders can also use the parking spaces on Tower Street and in Castle Car Park and other council car parks for an unlimited period,” he said.