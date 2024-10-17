School Kitchen works in partnership with schools, taking over their kitchen facilities during the evenings and over the weekends.

From their bases in schools, they run home delivery takeaway restaurants, with customers able to order from a wide range of world cuisines, from Sri Lankan to Mexican.

The scheme delivers a boost to school funding, with schools receiving a share of the business’ revenue. Partner schools can also benefit from free cookery demonstrations and classes with pupils.

Speaking in a new video, founder David Nicholson outlined some of the challenges he faced when setting up a new business as a newcomer to the city.

With support from Brian Littlejohn, one of the council’s Business Growth Managers, and Steven Lydiatt, a business advisor from Momentic’s Start and Grow York programme, David was able to tap into a wealth of local business expertise.

David said: “The guidance and connections have been instrumental in navigating the challenges that come with setting up a new business and we are deeply grateful for their ongoing assistance and encourage other start-ups to take full advantage of the resources available here in York.”

He added: “You’ll come to barriers and there will be ways around them and there’ll be people who can help, and that’s one of the things that the council and Momentic can help with – they can direct you to the right places to get through those challenges.

“When help is offered, take it ….it really is strength to admit that there’s something you don’t know how to do, that you need help with. That is what will help you succeed.”

Cllr Pete Kilbane, Executive Member for Economy and Culture, said: “School Kitchen is a great example of what can happen when the City Council, and its partners, support innovative start-ups.

“York’s food scene continues to thrive, and if businesses out there could do with a hand to get started and grow, then we want to hear from you. If your idea can also bring much needed funds back into the community then we are doubly keen!”

After launching at Carr Junior School in Acomb, School Kitchen has further expansion planned, aiming to open new restaurants operating out of a second school in York, plus locations in Leeds, London and Sheffield.

The video on how City of York Council helped School Kitchen is at https://youtu.be/XnB6jAl1b08