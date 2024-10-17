Villains Rum of York, which styles itself as “wickedly delicious” is to open on Little Stonegate on Saturday, October 27.

The venue previously contained Asgard, which for five years until July sold Viking and Norse-themed clothing, jewellery and re-enactment items.

Villains Rum of York was established on Shambles Market six years ago, starting with the flavoured gin range Fairytale Gin, inspired by the legend of the Cottingley Fairies.

Then, it moved into rum liquers and flavoured rums last year.

The family-run business says it was founded with a “dark and mischievous twist” and is known for its “villain-themed and York-inspired rums, which pay tribute to some of the city’s most notorious figures, including Dick Turpin, Guy Fawkes, and Erik Bloodaxe.”

As part of the brand's new chapter, Villains Rum of York has also announced it is teaming up with the award-winning Deathly Dark Tours of York to offer an immersive experience for visitors.

The guided tours, starting on November 2, promise to unravel the captivating, yet humorous, stories of York's most infamous villains, providing a unique and entertaining way to enjoy the city's rich history whist sampling a range of rums inspired buy these villains along the way.

Furthermore, Villains Rum of York has also announced its collaboration with local creative company *Cann Creative* for designing their striking new shopfront. In addition.

The company has also enlisted other local businesses such as *Ink Dot* for all their print and branding needs, *Make Your Mark RUBBER STAMP* shop for custom stamp designs, and *M4Uk* for bespoke signage solutions.

“This showcases the brand’s commitment to supporting local talent while ensuring every detail of the brand reflects its playful, villainous persona,” a company statement explained.

James Harris, Chief Propaganda Officer for Villains Rum of York, said: “Even as villains, we are proud to continue our legacy of bringing tasty, Yorkshire-based rum to York.

“After starting out in York's famous Shambles Market, it only seemed right to carry our dark plans for great rum into the city centre. But don't worry, we will continue to trade at our outpost in Shambles Market every weekend!"*

In the meantime, Villains Rum of York says it invites all rum lovers, history buffs, and those with a taste for the darker side of York to visit their new location at 14 Little Stonegate, where they can” indulge in wickedly good drinks and explore the city's rich villainous past.”