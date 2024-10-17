This week, the current store on Market Street announced a closing sale, in preparation for the changeover.

Now, its owners, JD Outdoors, have announced the replacement store will be another in the company’s portfolio.

Millets has traded on Market Street for several decades and will changeover in the New Year.

Lee Bagnall, CEO of JD Outdoors, said: “The current Millets store is located in a prime location on Market Street, an easily accessible and popular place for shoppers.

“We always aim to provide the best possible experience for our customers, so by converting this store to a GO Express, customers will be able to benefit from the GO Outdoors loyalty programme, which offers exclusive and more affordable prices for members.”

Go York opened at the Vangarde Centre on the edge of York, in the former John Lewis site, and is the largest outdoor store in York, stocking over 380 brands.

The opening there followed the closure of its store in Foss Bank, where it had operated since 2011.

Mr Bagnall said of the two stores: “The [larger] store offers an extensive browsing experience for customers, where outdoor enthusiasts can spend hours browsing what's on offer.

“In comparison, our new York GO Express store will provide a more compact, but still exceptional shopping experience. Our aim is to offer a convenient option for customers looking for high-quality outdoor gear and clothing in York’s city centre.”

“The newly converted store will open in early January, with the exact date yet to be confirmed. All staff from the existing Millets store will be offered roles in the new Go Express store.”

He added: “We feel strongly that this new store format is a perfect fit for central York. Combining quality, convenience and affordability, GO Express will provide both new and existing customers a positive shopping experience.”