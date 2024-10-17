North Yorkshire Police said the yellow Giant mountain bike was taken from David Lloyd Fitness Club in St John’s Playing Field between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday, October 12.

Please email nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation to trace the bike and the suspects.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for three one nine, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240186309 when passing on information.