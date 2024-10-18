York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's endoscopy service, which performs more than 20,000 procedures per year, has been accredited by the Royal College of Physicians' Joint Advisory Group (JAG) on gastrointestinal endoscopy.

This is the first time the Trust's service across Bridlington, Scarborough, and York has been jointly assessed, with the assessors praising the "high-quality clinical leadership and strong team collaboration".

The assessors also commended the leadership and governance of the service, as well as the Trust’s commitment to international recruitment.

Operational lead Will Jolly said: "The feedback we have received from patients has been incredible.

"I'd like to express my thanks to all the team at every site as this has taken years of hard work."

Karen Priestman, associate chief operating officer for cancer, specialist and clinical support services, said: "What makes this special is how many staff have been involved; from the reception desk, administrators, and the clinical staff who see patients, it's involved everyone.

"We couldn't have done it without a team effort and the JAG accreditation is a validation of their efforts."

The accreditation is valid for five years, contingent on successful annual reviews.