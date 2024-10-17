York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s endoscopy service received accreditation from the Royal College of Physicians’ Joint Advisory Group (JAG).

Trust sites in York, Scarborough and Bridlington were assessed.

The Scarborough endoscopy team (Image: Supplied) A Trust spokesperson said: “Achieving JAG accreditation signifies the Trust meets the highest standards of best practice in endoscopy.

“Achieving this recognition has been a tremendous team effort, with support from staff across the organisation.

“The newly built endoscopy unit at York Hospital opened in 2019.

“It provides a welcoming and high-quality environment for patients and has been built around their needs and feedback.”

Operational lead Will Jolly (Image: Supplied) Operational lead Will Jolly said: “The feedback we have received from patients have been incredible, I’d like to express my thanks to all the team at every site as this has taken years of hard work.”