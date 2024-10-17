Two people were arrested after a man was allegedly robbed near a river in York city centre, police said.

The victim was approached by two men and forced to hand over some of his personal possessions in Cumberland Street at about 9.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 16).

North Yorkshire Police said two men – aged 18 and 19 – were arrested on suspicion of robbery as part of the force's investigation.

“The men currently remain in police custody,” a police spokesperson said.