Two people were arrested after a man was allegedly robbed near a river in York city centre, police said.
The victim was approached by two men and forced to hand over some of his personal possessions in Cumberland Street at about 9.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 16).
North Yorkshire Police said two men – aged 18 and 19 – were arrested on suspicion of robbery as part of the force's investigation.
“The men currently remain in police custody,” a police spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article