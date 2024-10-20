Everlasting Memory Keepsakes, a business that creates custom memorial jewellery containing a loved one's ashes, has opened its first physical location at York Designer Outlet with a weekly stall to be held there between now and Christmas.

At her new stall, owner Clare Jagger is able to talk potential new customers through their options with a range of jewellery options and offer her expertise in making sure they get a piece that’s perfect for them.

Speaking to The Press in April, she said: “When I was looking around for jewellery, I couldn’t believe how expensive some of the options were and so that’s why I decided to have a go myself.

“I try to make it so everyone can afford that because when you’re grieving, you’re grieving - it doesn’t matter if you’re a millionaire or don’t have two pennies rub together.”

Some of the ring designs that Clare offers (Image: Provided) Clare also offers breastmilk jewellery – an item often kept by new mothers to mark the end of breastfeeding – and regular jewellery with Clare recently creating an engagement ring and matching wedding sets.

She offers a multitude of styles and options, catering to people of all ages and genders, and tends towards more subtle designs, letting a person know that the ashes are there without them being too overt.

From her sales, Clare donates money to a fundraiser in her mother Julie’s name – this money goes to the Leeds Hospital Charity, which cared for Julie during her treatment and she has managed to raise £1,000 so far.

In September, the York based business was also celebrated with a prestigious win at the Good Funeral Awards as the UK’s Best Funeral Memorialisation business.

The Everlasting Memory Keepsakes stall (Image: Provided) Clare said: “People have been really interested in what I do and the story behind how it all started. Obviously, my mum was my hero so having my business centred around her memory is amazing for me.”

She continued: “I am so excited to have the opportunity to showcase my work and the team at the York Designer Outlet have been brilliant and very welcoming.

“I will continue to honour my mum's memory and put money into her tribute charity page. I also aim to support local charities raising money for good causes.

“I recently donated a pendant to couple in Harrogate who are raising money for Martin House Children's Hospital in memory of their baby daughter.”

Everlasting Memory Keepsakes also offer pet memorial jewellery (Image: Provided) Everlasting Memory Keepsakes will be at the Designer Outlet every Tuesday from around 9.30am to 5pm until Christmas (with the exception of October 29 and November 12). Her stall is located close to M&S.

More information can be found through the Everlasting Memory Keepsakes’ website. The Memorial Page for Julie Jagger is linked here.