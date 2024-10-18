Andrew Graham, 66, of Page Lane, Wigginton, is alleged to have been driving a Kia Sorento dangerously on Sutton Road, Wigginton and to have collided with the biker.

He was arrested and charged after a crash on the road on December 22, 2022.

When Graham appeared before York Magistrates' Court he did not enter a plea to a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

After hearing from prosecutor Antony Farrell and defence solicitor Craig Robertson, district judge Adrian Lower decided the case was too serious for him to deal with and sent the case to York Crown Court.

Graham spoke briefly to confirm his identity during the short hearing.

He will appear before York Crown Court on November 18, when he will be expected to enter his plea at a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He was released on unconditional bail.

Sutton Road, which runs north from the outskirts of Wigginton towards Sutton-on-the-Forest, was closed by the crash for a considerable time.