A MAN threatened another man outside a pharmacy in York, say police.
The incident, which took place on Wednesday (October 16) at 1.10pm outside Monkbar Pharmacy in Goodramgate, saw one man threatened by another, officers said.
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
If you can help, please email rachel.hughes@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rachel Hughes, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240188803 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article