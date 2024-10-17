The incident, which took place on Wednesday (October 16) at 1.10pm outside Monkbar Pharmacy in Goodramgate, saw one man threatened by another, officers said.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

If you can help, please email rachel.hughes@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rachel Hughes, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240188803 when passing on information.