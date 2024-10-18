Thixendale-based Charlie & Ivy's has introduced a premium truffle mayonnaise, as well as a Christmas gift box of bread dippers and dressings, for the festive season.

The Christmas gift box, dubbed the Christmas Collection, features five bread dippers and dressings in all, with flavours including rosemary thyme and lemon bread dipper and lemon and poppy seed dressing.

Marketing manager Jennie Palmer said: "The Truffle Mayonnaise won two prestigious awards at the Great Taste Awards 2023, with judges describing it as ‘mayonnaise at its very best - exceptional, moreish, and luscious.'

"It is perfect for food lovers looking for a little truffle luxury.

"The Christmas Collection is an ideal gift for foodies.

"Five best-selling flavours for year-round enjoyment in new Christmas gift packaging."

Both the truffle mayonnaise and Christmas Collection are suitable for vegetarians, and available from delis, farm shops, and independent retailers nationwide.