After months of preparation, The Principal York has officially relaunched as The Milner York.

The Grade II-listed building was originally built in 1878 as the Royal Station Hotel and later the Royal York Hotel.

It became the Principal in 2015, but a hotel takeover has brought a new name.

Now, it is named after William Milner, the York Station foreman during World War II who posthumously received the King’s commendation for gallantry.

During a Second World War bombing raid in May 1942, William was killed after going back into a station office to retrieve a first aid kit. His body was found clutching the first aid box.

Yesterday (Wed), marked the official completion of the rebrand including new external signage signifying the name change to The Milner York, and internal signage for the two rebranded dining outlets Peachey’s Bar & Grill and The Swollen Gambler.

(Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography)

The hotel’s website, social media channels and all communications have also transitioned to the new name.

The rebrand was led by third-party operators RBH Hospitality Management, who took over the management of the hotel in October 2022.

As part of the transition to The Milner York, the hotel has spent over £2million in property enhancement including installation of climate control air conditioning into the 155 bedrooms and suites.

In addition, what the company calls an ‘internal re-culturing programme’ has also taken place to ensure all staff work towards The Milner York becoming the best loved hotel in York.

Hotel general manager Andy Barnsdale told the Press that the management takeover meant the name had to change and the new operator wanted a name to reflect the history of York.

GM Andy Barnsdale and Brenda Milner (Image: Pic supplied)

Situated next to the station, the hotel was particularly keen to honour the ‘amazing history’ of William Milner.

His daughter Brenda Milner attended a commemoration event at the hotel on Friday.

Andy said: “She was absolutely ecstatic that his name will live on.”

Brenda has donated some of her late father’s medals, which are on display at the hotel.

Other parts of the hotel have also been re-branded to reflect the hotels’ history.

The Peachy Bar and Grill restaurant honours the hotel’s architect William Peachey.

The Swollen Gambler bar honours George Hudson, a wealthy York landowner and York Lord Mayor, who was heavily involved in the railway industry and known for loving a drink and good food.

Andy says the hotel has enjoyed a ‘constant refresh’ in recent years, leading to the new air conditioning units this year, which Asian and North American tourists demand, following on from new furniture and refurbished bedrooms.

The general manager, who joined the hotel in April 2023, says the hotel employs 188 staff and has 135 bedrooms.

What makes it special is that it is the largest purpose-built hotel in the city, with facilities such as a pool and spa.

The others were repurposed from other uses, such as the nearby Malmaison previously being offices for Aviva insurance. The Grand York was originally the headquarters of a railway company.

Andy continued: “That’s why our architecture is all original. When we have done an uplift, we keep the original features. We have fireplaces in the bedrooms.”

In addition to tourists and other visitors, The Milner also caters to the corporate market, with it having ten purpose-built meeting rooms and a conference centre that can host 400 people.

“For York, that brings in a lot of travellers,” he said.

The hotel has plans to extend its current 135 bedrooms by a further 41.

“It’s all been surveyed. It’s waiting for the right time. It’s definitely on the cards for the future.”

Andy added that the hotel is creating a happy team to deliver the best loved hotel in York.

“We do a lot of activities with the team, such as doughnut days. That rubs off on the guests. There’s a real, fantastic team to be proud off.”