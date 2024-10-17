A report by City of York Council officers states that subject to the Secretary of State not calling in parts of the application relating to listed buildings sited within the scheme, councillors should approve the Helmsley Group’s masterplan at a meeting on Thursday, October 24.

Referring to these listed building elements of the application, the report says that the public benefits brought by the new Coney Street riverside would ensure heritage buildings would be put “to a use consistent with their conservation”.

How the new Coney Street riverside area would look under the plans which are recommended for approval (Image: Supplied) Positive improvements, it adds, would be made to their exteriors, historic floors plans would be preserved and upper floors brought back into meaningful use.

The report states that “there are multiple public benefits to the scheme which cumulatively are substantial; they are economic, social and environmental”.

It adds that after applying national and local planning policy alongside other criteria to Helmsley’s plans, the benefits of the scheme “clearly outweigh” any potential harm and justified the approval of the scheme.

How the new Coney Street riverside area would look under the plans which are recommended for approval (Image: Supplied) The masterplan will see the creation of a 250,000 sq ft mixed-use retail, leisure, commercial and residential space.

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, said the group is now “optimistic” that it will get the “green light to move forward with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

“Having worked closely with key stakeholders in York over the past few years, we know that this development would not only be welcomed but is needed, and will bring significant benefits, including increased visitor numbers, vital public green space, job creation and boosted city centre spend. We are extremely grateful to everyone for their support.

“Coney Street Riverside will build on our long-held ambition to revitalise Coney Street and reconnect it with its riverfront, alongside creating a welcoming, family friendly offer and much-needed accommodation to meet student demand within the city.”

Coney Street as it currently is (Image: Dylan Connell) He added: “As a long-established York business, we are committed to creating this truly mixed-use, vibrant development that sensitively and sustainably redevelops historic Coney Street into the social heart of York.

“Coney Street Riverside will create a vibrant community with heritage at its heart. We are looking forward to creating a positive legacy for generations to come through first class public spaces, and architecture which ensures that the history and heritage of the area is not just recognised, but honoured and protected.”

Chamber of commerce and civic trust back plans

The York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce and York Civic Trust have backed the plans.

Sarah Czarnecki, president of the York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The chamber is highly supportive of the plans for Coney Street Riverside put forward by Helmsley Group and it is our firm view that they should be given the green light.

“Given the huge economic, social and historic benefits this will bring, we trust that elected officials on the planning committee will recognise the once in a generation opportunity the scheme will bring to York.

“Thanks to Helmsley Group, Coney Street looks set for a new and exciting chapter in its long and proud history.”

Neil Brown, director of architects brown + company, said its designs for the project “re-establishes the primacy of Coney Street within York by creating small retail units, reflecting the historic shop sizes which are appropriate for today’s thriving independent retail offer”.

“We have incorporated the existing site levels to create a new, welcoming, accessible public open space linking Coney Street and the river. This public open space reflects the historic water lanes that once connected Coney Street with the river and re-establishes one such historic lane.

The riverside area as it currently is, with retail units backing onto the Ouse (Image: Dylan Connell) “Accessibility for all is of paramount importance and the landscape design integrates leisure and public spaces to ensure that this space will be used by families, locals, visitors and leisure users alike.

“The proposed new buildings along the riverside and fronting the scheme’s Waterloo Place area will create two distinct, contemporary buildings which are designed to reflect the industrial heritage of the river and contribute positively to their important setting.”