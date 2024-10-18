Little Bird Market is set to hold its monthly market in Acomb this Saturday (October 19), offering products from a range of local Yorkshire businesses.

Whilst construction work is ongoing, Little Bird will be moving its October and November artisan markets to Acomb Working Men’s Club - which is located at the top of Front Street - where artisans can be found trading indoors and outdoors.

Jackie Crozier, founder and managing director of Little Bird Made, said: "We ask the local communities of our host towns to try and shop small and shop local, as supporting these independent businesses really makes a big difference to local economies and enables our artisans and the high streets to survive.

"We have amazing local talent and purchasing from local markets and shops allows them to continue with their dreams."

The market has hosted stalls from a number of artisans - selling items from foods, to plants, to ceramics.

Michelle Scott, owner of Clayful Creations, said: "I've been trading in Acomb ever since Little Bird Made started the market and it's quickly become a firm favourite with many traders.

"I'm so grateful for all the wonderful, local support and it has such a fantastic, friendly atmosphere where people are genuinely committed to supporting local businesses.

"I'm also grateful to the Little Bird Made team, the council and all others involved in making this market possible and I look forward to being there this weekend."

For further information on Little Bird Artisan Markets, or how to book a stall at one of the events, please email info@littlebirdmade.co.uk or visit www.littlebirdmade.com

Alternatively follow @LittleBirdMade on Instagram or Facebook.