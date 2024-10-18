Millie Borbajo, who works at Mulberry Court in York, a Barchester Healthcare-run home, was recognised with a 20 Year Service Award.

Ms Borbajo joined the Barchester team in October 2004.

Adele Keenan, employee services director at Barchester, said: "I'm always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Millie has achieved this milestone.

"It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live."

Rachael Moss, general manager of Mulberry Court, said: "We're delighted to be celebrating twenty years of loyal service with Millie.

"She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.

"I speak for all of us here at Mulberry Court when I say that I'm looking forward to many more years of working with Millie!"

Mulberry Court provides residential, nursing, and dementia care for 61 residents, ranging from respite care to long-term stays.

Barchester Healthcare supports more than 12,000 residents across 248 homes and hospitals for short breaks to long term stays.